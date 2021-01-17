ST. MARTINVILLE — William Bryson Bulliard of St. Martinville departed this world on Sunday, December 27, 2020, from his ‘heaven on earth,’ his beloved camp in the basin.
Bryson was born to Leo “Billy” Bulliard Jr. and Tullie “Kool” Ozenne Bulliard on January 3, 1953, in St. Martinville. He attended St. Martinville High School and after graduation began a career in the oil field that lasted 45 years. Bryson’s work took him to many places around the world including the Middle East, South America and Alaska. But while Bryson enjoyed traveling to new places, his home was always on the Bayou Teche. He loved to cook and was always happy when he was feeding his friends and family. Some of the most enjoyable times with Bryson were sitting in his kitchen looking out over his beautifully landscaped yard overlooking the bayou while he would cook breakfast or dinner or just sit drinking a beer. But Bryson’s first love was the outdoors, and while he was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed working in his yard, on his house or at his camp. He was at peace when at his camp that he built from scratch and which brought him many years of happiness. Bryson was strong in body and spirit and his chuckle would make you smile, but most of all he had the heart of a lion and would do most anything for family and friends. Bryson will be greatly missed for his joie de vivre by the many who knew and loved him.
Bryson leaves behind his wife, Pam Bourgeios Bulliard; daughters Holly (Rob) Hollenbach and Bliss Decourt; stepson Scott (Mindie); grandkids Haley Hollenbach, Macey DeCourt and Jacques DeCourt; and step-grandchildren Kylie and Kaleb Hawkes. He also leaves his four siblings, Charlene (Tim) Rector, Juliette (John) Albrecht, Jack (Bonnie) Bulliard and Jeanne Louise Bulliard; his nieces Tristan Milmoe, Michelle Bulliard Christie and Rachel Bulliard Stutes; and nephews Emil, Tyler, Andre and Leo Abrecht; as well as many cousins and a great many friends.
A service and internment was held January 4, 2021, at St. Michaels Mausoleum in St. Martinville.