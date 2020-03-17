A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church New in New Iberia for William “Bill” Mitchell, 71, who passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New Iberia surrounded by his family.
Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Keith Landry will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Mitchell was born on January 9, 1949, to the late William Teague Mitchell and Beverly Landry Mitchell, and retired from Haliburton with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed going to his camp, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events with CHS.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 54 years, Kathy “Minnie” Menville Mitchell of New Iberia; daughter Michelle Gonsoulin and husband Keith of New Iberia; sons Bryan Mitchell and wife Maria of New Iberia, and Craig Mitchell and companion Holly Richard of Stillwater, Oklahoma; grandchildren Trey McGowen, Bryan Mitchell, Leonardo Duque, Cameron Gonsoulin and wife Hunter, and Kathryn Gonsoulin and companion Charlie Gaspard; brother Oswald Decuir and wife Loretta of New Iberia; sister Myra Gosnell and husband Chester of Lafayette; brother-in-law Ronald Menville and wife Olive of Denham Springs; lifelong friend Guy Duhon of New Iberia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Grace Gonsoulin; brother Robert Mitchell; and a sister-in-law, Paula Clifford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Gonsoulin Memorial Scholarship Fund, Catholic High School, 1301 DeLaSalle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
