A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mr. William “Bill” Lee Boudreaux, 70, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church with the Very Rev. William Blanda to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., and resume on Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group in the funeral home on Friday evening at 6 p.m.
A native and longtime resident of New Iberia and resident of Brusly, Mr. Boudreaux passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center. Music was his passion. He bought his first guitar with the money he earned from his paper route. Bill loved playing music and performing. He formed his first band at the age of 15 and played with many bands throughout Acadiana for over 50 years.
He loved the time spent with his family. Bill would never miss a family function. He has a tremendous personality and always found humor in everything in life. He would always make jokes and enjoyed making people laugh. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Odom Boudreaux of Brusly; two daughters, Hollie Boudreaux Bowen and companion Adam Alban of Youngsville and Bridget Boudreaux Gautreaux and husband Drew of New Iberia; brother Kenneth Boudreaux Sr. and wife Debbie of Kaplan; sister Norma Boudreaux Cormier and husband Nathan of New Iberia; brother Nelson “Nellie” Boudreaux Jr. and fiancée Cindy Lanclos of Opelousas; grandchildren Colleen Bowen Ryan and husband Alex of Youngsville, Cameron J. Bowen of Baton Rouge, Caroline A. Bowen of Youngsville, Seth M. Landry of New Iberia and Ben A. St. Julien of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson Boudreaux Sr. and Enola Leleux Boudreaux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Kenneth Boudreaux Sr., Nelson “Nellie” Boudreaux Jr., Nathan Cormier, Cameron J. Bowen, Seth M. Landry and Drew Gautreaux.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ben A. St. Julian, Adam Alban and members of his band “The Fifth Edition.”
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Iberia Manor North and Iberia Medical Center of their care and compassion.
