William Benoit

A private funeral service was conducted for William J. Benoit, 75, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 2409 Coteau Road with Father Matthew Hebert, celebrant. Interment followed services at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Cemetery.
A native of Youngsville and a resident of Broussard, Mr. Benoit departed this life at 10:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.
From a young age, Mr. Benoit excelled in fixing things, coming up with new ways to do one thing or another. He provided outstanding service to many companies around Acadiana, but the three opportunities of employment he spoke most of was his years at Frank’s Casing Crew of Lafayette, Trappey’s Canning and Manufacturing of Louisiana and working with his dad.
A vacation for Mr. Benoit meant traveling to Texas to visit friends and family. He enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and cherished every moment with them. He enjoyed riding them on his lawnmower, attending their recitals or sharing in birthday celebrations as many of them shared a September birthday with him. He always gave them 100 percent of his undivided attention. He would gather the grandchildren together so they could share in a great meal and company for their birthday at his favorite Chinese restaurant.
He loved watching movies, especially Western movies. He also enjoyed listening to KAJN 102.9 radio and listening to and singing spiritual music.
Mr. Benoit is survived by his daughters Kathy Adams of Moss Bluff, Sonia Benoit Dorsey (Eddie, Jr.) of Baytown, Texas, and Shantell Benoit of Lafayette; his sons Major Benoit (Angelique) of Youngsville and Elliot Benoit and Mark Benoit, both of Lafayette; sisters Genevia Benoit, Verna Benoit and Mary Joyce Broussard all of New Iberia and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Benoit and Mary Rose Taylor; his sister and her husband, Rosa Mae B. Kelegon and Charles Kelegon Sr.; and several other close families and friends.