William Allen “Bill” Kester

Bill was born in New Orleans on August 30, 1963, and was adopted by loving parents David Reid Kester Sr. and Marie E. Daigre Kester. Bill grew up in New Iberia enjoying fun summer days, swimming and riding his bike. After leaving Louisiana in 1983, he spent several years in California before moving to Topeka, Kansas, in 1992.
Bill was a talented chef and owned a restaurant for several years before becoming a painting contractor. He passed away January 11, 2021, of liver cancer at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Reid Kester Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Carmen Daigre; and his paternal grandparents, George and Elizabeth Kester.
Survivors include his daughter Melissa Llanes; son William John Kester; four grandchildren; his mother, Marie E. Daigre Kester Faulk; brother David R. Kester Jr.; and a sister, Grace Marie Kester.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, January 16, 2021, officiated by Father Ed Degeyter.
Contributions may be sent in his name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, or Midland Hospice House, 120 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, was in charge of the arrangements.