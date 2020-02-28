Wilfred Raggette Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Wilfred Eugene Raggette Sr., 82, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry, celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 10 a.m.
A native of New Orleans and resident of New Iberia, he passed at 5:19 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Maison Teche Nursing Center in Jeanerette.
An avid Catholic, Mr. Raggette was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
He leaves to cherish a life full of memories, his loving wife, Ilsia Raggette of New Iberia; one daughter, Lazelle R. Olivier (Gregory) of New Iberia; one brother, Alfred Raggette (Gail) of Jeanerette; three sisters, Gladys R. Tauriac of Boston, Massachusetts, Leona R. Olivier (Joseph) of Jeanerette and Willie Mae R. Nelson of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Kayelani Olivier Thomas (Billy), Melia Olivier, Alona Olivier and Kelsey Raggette; one great-grandchild, Alaya Prejean; one sister-in-law, Aline Raggette of Jeanerette; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He joins in paradise, one son, Wilfred E. Raggette Jr.; parents, Joseph Raggette and Augustine Olivier Raggette; and three brothers, Alton Raggette, Edgar Raggette Sr. and Cleveland Raggette.
Active Pallbearers will be Keith Raggette, Stephen Raggette, Donald Morris Jr., Clark Nocentelli, Christopher Harris and Adam Nocentelli.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Gregory Olivier, Joseph D. Olivier, Billy Thomas, Alfred Raggette, Clark Nocentelli, Craig Frilot, Edgar Raggette Jr. and Gerald Ellis Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.