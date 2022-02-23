Wilfred Paul Edwards Sr., 83, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 15, 2022, at Tulane Medical Center.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until a Rosary being recited at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 414 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Baldwin, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, with burial following the Mass services in the St. Peter Church Cemetery. Services will be accessible by logging on to the Jones Funeral Home Facebook page at noon on Thursday.
Wilfred Sr., leaves to cherish precious memories his wife of 63 years, Delories “Betty” Edwards; seven sons, Darrell Edwards, Harold Edwards Sr. (Nadine) and Sanford Edwards Sr. ( LaTonya), all of New Iberia, Wilfred Edwards Jr. (Lisa) of Grand Marais, Kenneth Edwards Sr. (Kimberly) of Broussard, Keith Edwards (Wendy) of Jeanerette and Terrence Edwards (Annastacia) of Pearland, Texas; four daughters, Sandra E. Lockett and Veronica Edwards of Four Corners and Latonya Edwards and Patricia E. Sereal (Paul) of Jeanerette; 49 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren;16 great-great-grandchildren; four godchildren, Sherry Mathews (SNL), Leo Bougeois, Leisha Metz and Karyn Mathews; a bonus brother Lionel “Butch” Metz; a devoted niece Gloria “T-Pop” Jordan; five brothers-in-law Peterson Mathews Jr. of Four Corners, O’Neal Mathews (Ruby) of Houston, Texas, Leroy August (Doris) of Houston, Texas, Kevin Lewis and Keith Lewis (Serena) of Jeanerette; two sisters-in-law Rose Archangel (Richard) of Jeanerette and Laura Hardin (Arthur) of Nolanville, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Wilfred Sr. was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents, a son, a daughter, granddaughter, three brothers, four bonus brothers and two sisters.