Wilfred Joseph Gary

COTEAU — Funeral services were held for Wilfred “Neg” Joseph Gary, 80, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Fr. Brian Harrington of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau to officiate. Interment followed at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service with a recitation of the Rosary at 1 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Gary passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, with his family by his side.
Born on May 30, 1940, to the late Eva Gary and Leon Gary, Neg was the eighth born child of the family. He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eva Gary and Leon Gary; five sisters Eugenie Gary, Loretta Viator, Norma Bourque, Elma Myers and Shirley Hebert; and three brothers Amar Gary, Saymar Gary and Roy Gary.
Pallbearers were Barry Romero, Armand Myers Jr., Kris Hebert, Wayne Gary, Rickie Myers and Trayton DeRouen.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Neg’s caregivers Pam and Barry Romero for their love, dedication and care. Thanks also to the staff of Hope Hospice.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, was in charge of arrangements.