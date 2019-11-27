Funeral services for Wilfred J. Chauvin Sr. will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin at 10 a.m.
Following the service, Wilfred will be laid to rest in Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette, Pastor Den Hussey will officiate the services.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Marvin Derouen Jr., Trevin Johnson, Obert “Butch” Chauvin, Robert Chauvin, Troy Thibodeaux and Dan Lancon.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, at Ibert’s Mortuary from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at Ibert’s Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 9 a.m. until service time.
Wilfred was born on Wednesday, November 9, 1949, in Franklin to Jess J. Chauvin Sr. and Laura Derouen Chauvin and passed away peacefully at his home in New Iberia on Sunday, November 23, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 70.
Wilfred was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle, his love of life were his grandchildren. He loved sports, especially LSU and the Saints. Riding his bike in downtown Franklin was a daily adventure and he visited many flea markets in the area. Wilfred will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his daughters, Dawn Johnson and her husband Trevin and Brandi Golden and her husband Jonas; three brothers, Obert “Butch” Chauvin and his wife Diane, Jessie Chauvin Jr. and Gary Chauvin; a sister, Theresa Chauvin; ten grandchildren, Jeremy and Jessica Romero, Marvin Derouen Jr., Alexander Daigle, Morgan and Cameron Golden, Elijah Walker, Hunter, Tyler and Kaylee Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Makenah Romero and Marvin Derouen III; one daughter-in-law, Jennifer Williams Daigle; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Willie Daigle; his parents, Jess J. Chauvin Sr. and Laura Derouen Chauvin; two sisters, Judy Thibodeaux and Wendy C. Labry; one sister-in-law, Brenda Chauvin; and three nephews, Wayne and Tony Chauvin and Shane Thibodeaux.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Wilfred Chauvin family to Heart of Hospice, especially Ms. Elaine, Ms. Emily and Ms. Shelly, his nurse.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, 828-5426.