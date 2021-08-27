Wilda Daye

A homegoing celebration will be held for Wilda B. Daye at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Believers Family Worship Center 1604 E. Admiral Doyle Dr., New Iberia, with Bishop Jeffery and Prophetess Sandra Archangel officiating. Honoring his mother with the Eulogy will be Rev. Gregory Daye, assistant pastor at Believers Family Worship Center.
Due to Covid restrictions, all viewing and attending services will be required to wear a mask at all times, and temperature check upon entering church.
A viewing for family and friends will be Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at St. Matthews Cemetery in New Iberia.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born to the late Roland and Louise Green Broussard. She was affectionately called “Mom, Polly, Mama Daye, Maw Maw and Mother Daye” by all who loved her. Her genuine love and Christian qualities stood out to all who were blessed enough to know her. So many testify how their life was touched and changed through her Godly wisdom, counsel, and unselfish love. She was born and raised in Loreauville, where she accepted Christ at a young age under the late Rev. H. A. Hills. She was a faithful member of Believers Family worship Center in attendance as long as her health allowed, but her Praise, Worship, Giving and Prayer allowed her to remain strong in her faith and her church. Her home was a safe haven for many and her cooking was second to none.
She leaves to cherish her memory and in God’s care her husband of 71 years Lawrence E. Daye Sr. of New Iberia; children Carroll Daye of Tyler, Texas, Cynthia (Timothy) Guillot of Carencro, Gwendolyn (Courtney) Michael of Summersville, South Carolina, Debra Celestine of New Iberia, Lois (Larry) Green of Lafayette, Bridgette Daye of Ontario, California, Gregory (Tamara) Daye of New Iberia, David (Judy) Daye of New Iberia, Lisa (John) Ledet of Lafayette, Michelle (Ivory) Sam of Lafayette, Leslie (Michelle) Daye of New Iberia; Sandra Lewis of Lafayette, John (Adrian) Daye of New Iberia; brother Elkin Broussard Sr. of Morbihan; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grand-children.
Wilda was preceded in death by her parents, her first born son Lawrence E. Daye Jr. and granddaughter Leica Cooksey, and two brothers, Gerald Broussard and Roland Polk Jr.
View the obituary and sign the guest book online at www.carneyfuneralhome.net.
Professional services entrusted to Carney Funeral Home, 602 North Pierce Street, Lafayette, LA, 235-9789, is in charge of arrangements.