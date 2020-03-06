A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Wilda Boyancé, 90, the former Wilda Lopez, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas H. Vu, celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Wilda Lopez Boyancé was born on August 20, 1929, in Abbeville, to the union of Eraste Lopez and Clara Gilbert Lopez. On September 2, 1950, Wilda married Venice Boyancé and from that union, they were blessed with two children, Kenneth Paul and Ellen Claire.
She was a devout member of Saint Edward Catholic Church where she served in various ministries, including Our Lady of the Rosary Court No. 115 Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of Saint Paul Chapter No. 3 Fourth Degree Ladies of Grace.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Kenneth Boyancé (Karen) of New Iberia; one daughter Ellen Claire Boyancé Stampley (Elvin) of Louisville, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Kennitra Boyancé Robertson (Shaun), Tonya Boyancé Green (Colby), Alyssa Boyancé Castex (Tremel), Kimberly Trahan, Ephraim Boyancé Stampley and Eraste Boyancé Stampley; eight great-grandchildren, Cameron and Kennedy Robertson, Jayden, Logan and Kailyn Green, Avery Castex, Kimory Bonin, Kamyl Celestine; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Venice Boyancé; her parents, Eraste Lopez and Clara Gilbert Lopez; two sisters, Willie Mae Boyancé and Mildred Thibeaux; as well as two brothers, Lawrence Lopez and L.J. Lopez.
Active Pallbearers will be Ephraim Boyancé Stampley, Jayden Green, Cameron Robertson, Shaun Robertson, Colby Green and Tremel Castex.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Boyancé, Jovan Powell, Russell Boyancé, Albert Tony Boyancé, Tyrell Thibeaux, Cody Thibeaux, Michael LeDon Mitchell, Sean Boyancé and Barret Boyancé.
Funeral arrangements are Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.