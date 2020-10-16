Wilda A. Boutte

LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Wilda Boutte, the former Wilda Auzenne, 87, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Randy Courville, celebrant officiating. Entombment will follow at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 9 a.M. until 12:15 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 11 a.m.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A native of Frilot Cove and resident of Grand Marais, she passed away at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her residence.
Wilda was a member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and a member of the Spousal Matinee Club.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Brian Boutte (Keri) of Loreauville; one adopted daughter, Charlene Mitchell (James) of Grand Marias; one brother, Cyrus Auzenne (Delores) of Opelousas; seven grandchildren, Alexis Boutte (Jarret Provost), Alyssia Boutte, Brooksie Robichaux, Tori Guillot, Shelby Wilson, Brennen Boutte and Jennifer Lee; nine great-grandchildren, Haven Dotson, Haylie Dotson, Harley Dotson, Jaisley Archangel, Jalynn Provost, Payton Delahoussaye, Colton Camardelle, Camille Camardelle and Jaiden Lee; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Boutte; her parents, Lawrence Auzenne and Nola Leblanc Auzenne; and two sisters, Myrtle Broussard and Dorothy Auzenne.
Active pallbearers will be Haven Dotson, Jarret Provost, Michael Boutte Sr., Curt Auzenne, Christopher Auzenne and James Mitchell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tyrone Cormier, Terrell Cormier, Bobby Dotson, Michael Rose, Michael Boutte Jr., Blake Alexander, Michael Chanette and Gary Boutte.
Heartfelt thanks goes to Chelsea Rose, Janell Rose, Brittney Delahoussaye, Jacqueline Provost, Brooke Boutte and the staff of Maison Teche Nursing Center.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.