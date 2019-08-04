Wilbur Carter, 60, a native of Jeanerette and a resident of Houston, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m.
Interment at Our Lady of The Rosary Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Mr. Carter is survived by a sister Carolyn Carter Hall; two brothers, Nelson (Rebecca) Carter and Donald (Sharon) Carter; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives.
He was preceded by his mother, his father, and a sister.
