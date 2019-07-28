A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Wilbert Perry Antoine Sr., 72, at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church. Fr. Thomas Vu will be the Celebrant.
He will await the resurrection at Saint James Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday at the funeral home from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
Perry lived an abundant and joyous life. On Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 4:42 p.m., he peacefully transitioned surrounded by family and friends at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Wilbert Perry Antoine Sr., was born on January 5, 1947, to the union of Henry Lawrence Antoine and Freda Louise Fontenette Antoine. A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Perry was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and a graduate of Jonas Henderson High School Class of 1966. Perry’s collegiate career started at Wiley College in Marshall, Texas on a football scholarship. He later continued his studies at Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette (formerly USL) in Lafayette.
Perry served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969. He received a Purple Heart and two Army Commendation Medals for his service in Vietnam.
On August 23, 1969, he married Cynthia Elaine Small. To this union, three children were born, Perry Jr., ZaKiya and Jacoby.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cynthia Elaine Small Antoine; two sons, Wilbert Perry Antoine Jr. of New Iberia and Jacoby Dawann Antoine (Torria) of Mobile, Alabama; one daughter, Dr. Zakiya O. Antoine of Sacramento, California; two brothers, Edward Antoine of New Iberia and Peter H. Antoine (Dorothy) of Destrehan; five grandchildren, Chae Hill, Sr. (Torrie), Nicholas Antoine, Jayton Antoine, A’dria Antoine and Alexis Antoine; four great-grandchildren, Kaeden Victor, Chae Hill Jr., Taelor Hill and Amari Antoine; two sisters-in-law, Susan Small Robertson of New Iberia and Sylvia Small Mitchell (John Raney) of Inglewood, California; eight brothers-in-law, Kevin Small and James Small of Lydia, Melvin Small, George Small (Fannie), Stanley Small (Dorothy) of New Iberia, Larry Small (Phillicie) of Ceritos, California, Ronald Small (Sheree) of Inglewood, California, and Kendall Small of Compton, California; and one godchild, Ira Antoine(Cynthia) of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Freda Antoine; brothers Henry Antoine Jr., Weldon Antoine, Francis Antoine, Merrick Antoine, Merlin Antoine and Glen Antoine; sisters Mathilda Perrodin, Delphine Butler, Yolande Antoine, Veda Bradford and Cora Delores Antoine; mother and father-in-law Alnita Derouen Small and Daniel Small Jr.; brothers-in-law Adam Perrodin, Henry Butler, and Daniel Small III; a special sister-in-law, Marjorie Small; and two godchildren, Brandon Small and Erica Batiste Potier.
Active pallbearers are Nicholas Antoine, Chae Hill Sr., Glen Antoine, Peter Antoine, Denari Key, and Kendrick Small.
Honorary pallbearers are Edward Antoine, Peter H. Antoine, Rufus Archon, Frederick Antoine, Melvin Small, George Small, Larry Small, Stanley Small, Ronald Small, Kendall Small, James Small, Kevin Small, John Raney Mitchell, Adam Perrodin, Matthew Butler, Leroy Doucette and Godfrey White.
