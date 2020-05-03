Private services will be held for the immediate family of Wilbert Paul Maturin, 73, who passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at New Iberia Manor South.
A lifelong resident of Iberia Parish, Wilbert Paul Maturin was born in Coteau on June 15, 1946, to the late Wiltz and Evelie Trahan Maturin. He retired as a custodian with the Iberia Parish School Board with 17 years of service. He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and will be deeply missed.
Mr. Maturin is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Dale Gaspard Maturin; sons Mark Reaux (fiancé Lina Wells) and Shane Reaux (wife, Sheila); stepchildren Sandra Morvant, Nellie Derouen (Kim), Bonnie Gary (Mike), Tammy Segura (Bryan Sr.), Connie Leger, Larry Leger (Pat) and Rodney Leger; brothers Alvin Maturin (Judy) and Albert Maturin (Mary Alice); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Hunter Paul.
Pallbearers are Mark Reaux, Marklin Reaux Jr., Marcus Reaux, Miles Reaux, Margen Reaux and Marlin Reaux.
The family requests that no flowers be sent.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.