Wilbert P. Youman Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Wilbert Paul “Oscar” Youman Jr., 58, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas H. Vu, celebrant.
He will await the resurrection in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at New Iberia Manor North.
He was a 1980 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School.
He leaves to cherish to his memory, two sisters, Allene Alexander and Yvette Youman of New Iberia; four brothers, Ernest (Silvia) Youman of Loreauville, Kevin (Ianthe) Youman of Fort Worth, Texas, Keith (April) Youman of Atlanta, Georgia and Edward (Samantha) Youman of Los Angeles, California; godchildren Shane Youman Osuoha, Christopher Youman, Malagra Youman and Andrienne; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Paul Youman Sr. and Shirley Dorsey Youman; one sister, Mary Elizabeth Youman; one brother, Gerald Youman; paternal grandparents, Willie Youman and Mary Louise Youman; and maternal grandparents, Ernest Dorsey and Mary Elizabeth George Dorsey.
Active Pallbearers are David Youman, Gary Alexander, Brandon Youman, Jason Youman, Devin Youman, Christopher Youman, Brashawn Youman and Juwan Youman.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ernest Youman, Kevin Youman, Keith Youman and Edward Youman.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.