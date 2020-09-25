A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, for Wilbert Joseph Jackson, 75, who passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Jeanerette.
Interment will be at a later date. Pastor Kenny Wright will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native of New Iberia, Mr. Jackson was born on October 31, 1944, to the late Joseph Jackson and Stazel Vallo Spencer. He started playing music at the young age of 10 and developed a lifelong passion for music. Mr. Jackson was lead guitarist, having played rhythm and blues all over the world and also writing and producing several albums. For the last eight years, he was known for playing his music in downtown Baton Rouge and he also played every Sunday at The Fruit of the Spirit Ministries Church in Baton Rouge.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy George of New Iberia; daughter Patrice (Steven) Butler of New Iberia; son Lynwood (Pamela) Gonsoulin of Lafayette; daughter Frederica (Gerald) Gibson of New Iberia, daughter Chrystal (Alvin) Dominique of New Iberia; son Marlin Mouton of St. Martinville; son Roderick (Cherelle) Gonsoulin of New Iberia; son Wilbert J. (Tajakia) Jackson Jr. of Jeanerette; sister Lorena M. Guerin of Fort Worth, Texas; brother Irvin (Olivia) Dauphine of Pensacola, Florida; 31 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and his beloved cat “Tiger.”
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Gilbert Jackson and a son Christopher Jackson.
