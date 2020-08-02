It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful departure from this life of Whitney Adam Gautreaux on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
We may say that our father was pleased to have become a centenarian. He was the second son of the late Sidney Adam Gautreaux and Edith Boudreaux Gautreaux born on July 16, 1920, in Abbeville. Following graduation from business college he married Thelma M. Melancon and resided in New Iberia where their four children were born and reared. In the last several years, he resided at Azalea Estates Assisted Living where he made new friends and happily participated in social activities. He enjoyed frequent visits from family, old friends and friends with four paws: Ellie, George and Max. Whitney was a dutiful husband and father living a life of service. Generosity to family and friends was commonplace for him. Possessed of a good spirit, he was not known to speak ill of others. Whitney enjoyed a long and industrious life. He never wavered in the love of his home-place graced by hundred-year old oaks planted by his father in Abbeville.
He is survived by his daughters Brenda F. Laws, Caryn A. Hymel, Teri M. DesOrmeaux; and son Bryan L Gautreaux; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous caring nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his younger brother Lawrence J. Gautreaux.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Thelma Melancon Gautreaux; siblings Sidney J. Gautreaux, Ella M. Comeaux and Hester M. Broussard; a well thought of son-in-law Richard Laws; a devoted son-in-law Cecil Hymel; and his dearest cousin Hazel Boudreaux, for whom he provided years of care.
The family wishes to acknowledge the care, comfort and compassion given to our father by Lisa Lewis, Delilah Matthews, Sharon Lockette and Belinda Lassalle and the extraordinary services rendered by Hospice of Acadiana.
Keeping with Whitney’s giving spirit, he wished for his remains to be offered to Tulane University for research in lieu of a funeral. Upon return a private family Mass of Christian burial, followed by internment will take place at Nativity of Our Lady Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Services of Acadiana, 815 Beverly Street, New Iberia , LA 70560.
Tu seras toujours dans notre coeur. Merci, pere. A Dieu.