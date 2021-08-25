Weston John Mitchell Jr., a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother and friend to many, entered into eternal glory Friday, Aug, 21, 2021. He was 74.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Weston’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Rev. Garrett Savoie, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Following the Mass, Weston will be laid to rest at Beau Pre Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors by the U.S. Marine Corp and the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until time of dismissal at 10:30 a.m.
Weston was born Sept. 9, 1946, in New Iberia to the late Weston John Mitchell Sr. and the late Mildred Elow Mitchell and was one of seven children born to that union. From early on Weston has always been a man who never met a stranger. His family spoke of his kind and friendly nature that drew people to him. A smile or kind word was all it took and from that day he was “Uncle Bug.”
Weston proudly and valiantly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Nation’s oldest military award, the Purple Heart, for being wounded while serving. By trade he was a mechanic but retired from the city of Lafayette as a dispatcher with 30 years of faithful service.
One cannot speak of Weston without acknowledging his expertise of automobile mechanics. He worked at his family-owned mechanic shop with his brothers for many years and was the quintessential “Shade Tree” mechanic. His brother Malcolm spoke of the many weekends spent working on vehicles, with no complaints from Weston as it was his passion. Bessie and Toyla reminisced about the 1972 Buick Gran Sport that he was restoring. It brought smiles and laughter because Weston was ready to get another car to restore but Bessie wasn’t having that until he finished the Grand Sport.
Cars and mechanic work weren’t his only joys in life. Weston was an outdoorsman who took advantage of every minute of every day. He loved fishing and would wet a line anywhere he could. His granddaughter Brianna recalled the fun times the grandchildren had with their Paw Paw taking them to ride four wheelers and dirt bikes in the country. His love of nature led him and Bessie to take on camping. They owned everything from pop up campers, pull behind campers and RV’s and truly shared some memorable vacations.
Above all, Weston’s greatest love was his family. He shared a true “love story” marriage with Bessie, loved his children unconditionally, and was spoiled rotten for his grandchildren. He leaves a legacy of love and kindness that will forever live in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Rest well Weston for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife and best friend of 44 years, Bessie Anthony Mitchell; his four children, Weston George, Toyla Charles, Tasha Webb and Latrice Anthony; 11 grandchildren, Javon, Leon, Brianna, Chevonne, Kenadi, Kyla, Weston, Marika, Latangelia, Asia and Ricki; a host of great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Malcolm Mitchell, Kenward Mitchell (Debra), Lillian Porter (Elton), Dorothy Shields (Delaware) and Felicia Broussard; and his best fur friend and beloved dog Buddy Mitchell.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Evelyn Watson.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Leon Webb Jr., Javon Webb, Weston George Jr., Kenneth Charles, Sam Watson Jr. and Kifeda Jones. Honorary pallbearers are Malcolm Mitchell, Kenward Mitchell, Weston George Sr., Joseph Anthony, Shelton Jones, Truman Guichard, Jessie Smith Sr., Ronald Pierre, Errol “Bubba” Cormier and Joseph “Jody” Elow.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Weston’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Masks are required to be worn by all in attendance.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.