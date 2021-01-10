A private graveside service was conducted for Mr. Wesley Vincent Sr. on January 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Mausoleum with Deacon Wade Broussard officiating the service. Entombment followed service.
Wesley Vincent Sr. was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. He was born on May 18, 1930, to Adof and Hermine Tauzin Vincent.
Wesley passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. at his residence in New Iberia. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at home.
He is survived by his children, Hercules Vincent; daughter Sherry Vincent; sister Matilda Borel; grandchildren April Masters, Kenny Vincent, Ashton Wolfe, Laci Hulin and Cod Vincent Ritter; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Grace Schaubert Vincent; his parents, Adof and Hermine Tauzin Vincent; sons Wesley “Bubba” Vincent, Tracy Vincent and Chad Vincent; brothers Richard Vincent and Wade Vincent; and his sister Ruth Ann Hebert.
A special thank you to Hospice of Acadiana for all their kindness and support that they showed Mr. Vincent during his time of need.
