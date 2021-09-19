A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia for Wendy Folse Gelpi, 61, who passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Entombment will follow in St. Peter Church Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A catered reception will follow the entombment at the Church Hall.
Wendy was truly a giving soul. Her generosity as a mother knew no bounds. She enjoyed traveling and making memories with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her past involvement with the Ladies Leukemia League was very dear to her heart. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed having them on her travels as well.
One of her true passions in life that she inherited from her father, Wofford, was cooking and sharing that gift with others. Her expansive holiday dinners were enjoyed by so many of her friends and family alike. Wendy always made sure that there was room for everyone, with tables spread from one end of the house to the other.
She enjoyed spending time with friends and family in her hometown of New Iberia, especially to judge the World Championship Gumbo Cook-Off with her sisters and Aunt Rita.
Wendy was always so full of life and lit up a room with her presence. The queen of nicknames, she bestowed her loved ones with a special term of endearment that we will always be known by. Wendy lived for her family, and truly displayed what it means to love and care for them unconditionally.
Wendy is survived by her husband, John Gelpi III of Metairie; daughter Jessyca Gelpi; sons John Gelpi IV (Jennifer), Jacob Gelpi (Kasey) and Zachary Gelpi; parents, JoAnn Engel Mehaffey and Robert “Daddy Bob” Mehaffey; sisters Dayna Folse Yeldell (Ricky) and Kathryn Folse; grandchildren Cole, Jack, Georgia and Vivian Gelpi; sisters-in-law Leslie Sarrat, Jeanne Pecot, Denise Ragan, Annette McDougal and Christie Perrin; and three step siblings Michael Mehaffey (Debbie), Mary Kay Mehaffey and Mark Mehaffey (Laura).
She was preceded in death by her father, Wofford M. Folse Jr.; paternal grandparents, Wofford Folse Sr. and Blanche Babaz Folse; and maternal grandparents, Jacob Earl Engel and Adrienne Sutton Engel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Due to COVID-19, the family request that family and friends wear face masks and practice social distancing while attending the visitation, funeral service and reception.
To view online obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.