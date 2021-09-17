Wendy F. Gelpi Sep 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Wendy Folse Gelpi, 61, who died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in New Iberia.Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Wendy Gelpi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service New Iberia Wendy Folse Gelpi Arrangement Pend Load comments Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November You got recipes? Click to submit iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com