A Celebration of Life for Wendell “Shine” Joseph Owens, 54, will be held at noon Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 414 Weeks Street, New Iberia, LA. Pastor Mark E. Lewis will officiate the service.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the church and will conclude at noon.
Wendell was born on Saturday, December 19, 1964 to the late Billy Owens Sr. and Mary Margaret Washington Owens in Lafayette, one of five children blessed to this union. He attained his education in the Lafayette Parish School System and was a 1982 graduate of Lafayette High School. He married the former Josephine Wiltz on April 4, 1987 and from this union God gave them three sons. He was skillful and was very creative in so many ways. Wendell was a family man and a comedian at heart.
Wendell’s Christian journey began at Notre Dame Catholic Church, where he was baptized as an infant. In recent years he committed his heart to Christ. He, along with other family members, united with Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he served faithfully under the leadership of Pastor Mark E. Lewis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Owens Jr.; a sister, Elizabeth Broussard; and his father and mother-in-law, Fred Wiltz Sr. and Margaret Wiltz. Wendell suddenly transitioned to eternal life on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Lafayette.
Wendell’s homegoing has left a void, but we as a family celebrate him and thank God for memories and moments that we shall forever hold close in our hearts and minds as a family which includes his wife, Josephine Wilts Owens of St. Martinville; three sons, Jowin (Kathy) Owens of Baton Rouge and Tedderick Owens and Jaswin Owens, both of St. Martinville; two grandchildren, Kimani Owens of Lafayette and Jace Demouchet of St. Martinville; one brother, James Glover of Lafayette; five sisters, Denise (James) Mallery, Delana Owens (Jeffery) and Terrilyn Owens, all of St. Martinville, and Agatha Broussard and Melissa Broussard, both of Lafayette; and stepmother Theresa Owens of Lafayette. Other survivors include a host of many other relatives and friends who will miss him.
