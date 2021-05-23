Funeral services for Welton Eugene Hughes will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Church of Christ, 667 Charles St., New Iberia, with Brother Kenny Wright officiating.
Welton Eugene Hughes, 57, of New Iberia, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his residence in his sleep.
He was born September 6, 1963, to the parents of Arthur and Helen Hughes. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Carl Daniel Hughes.
He is survived by his parents, Arthur and Helen Hughes; his brothers, Ted Hughes and Ken Hughes; and his sister, Mona Elaine Thompson.
Welton Eugene Hughes, or as the family called him, “Eugene,” was a very easy and peaceful person who was well loved by his parents, siblings and especially cared for by his nephew Charles Anthony Watkins.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 South Corinne St., New Iberia, LA, 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.