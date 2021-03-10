Webster James Delcambre, 72, passed away on February 16, 2021, at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group. Interment will be held the next day in the chapel at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. Deacon Wade Broussard will officiate.
Webster was born on December 16, 1948, to Dewey and Stella Delcambre in St. Martinville. Growing up and living in South Louisiana, Webster became an avid hunter and fisherman, but his two greatest passions were cooking and playing music. At eight years old, he received his first guitar and taught himself how to play. His love of playing music only grew from there. Any instrument he put in his hands, he would not stop until he mastered it. Web’s cooking skills were well known to family and friends. Aside from traditional Cajun dishes, his imagination knew no limits as he was known to mix up his own creations utilizing anything found in the kitchen. If there was a gathering and he was around you could be sure there was music and food involved. Most of the time, it was both.
Webster met Edith, the love of his life, in July of 1969. They were married in December of that same year. In their 42 years together, his careers included welding, oilfield work and eventually the mining industry, which rooted them in West Texas. There they made numerous friends, most of whom were more like family. Anywhere he went Web was always welcome and he always made others feel welcome as well. He taught his children to live with a spirit of adventure, courage and humility. May he rest in God’s perfect peace and forever in our hearts.
He is survived by his children Jennifer Delcambre of St. Martinville and Brendan Delcambre Sr. and spouse Brandy of New Iberia; grandchildren Brendan Delcambre Jr. and Braxton Delcambre; and siblings Beverly Boutte, Shirley Tanner and spouse Jimmy and Randy Delcambre.
Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edith M. Delcambre; and sister Georgia D. Viator.
