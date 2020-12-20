Wayne Thibodeaux Sr.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia in New Iberia for Wayne “T-Wayne” “Pop” Thibo–deaux Sr., 70, who passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, in New Iberia. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Chaplain Sharon Russo of Grace Hospice will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will Sunday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Visitation will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Wayne Paul Thibodeaux Sr. was born on December 21, 1949, to the late Louis Joseph “L.J.” and Eunice Thibodeaux. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was affectionately known as “T-Wayne”, “Pop” or “Wayne-O” to his friends. Wayne retired as a supervisor from Thibodeaux and Son Scrap Yard in 2013. He had a love for nature and enjoyed photography, camping, hunting and fishing, but above all else, he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda DuBois Thibodeaux, of New Iberia; son Wayne Thibodeaux Jr. (Ginger) of Coteau; two daughters, Kim Thibodeaux of Carencro and Leia Landry of Lafayette; brother Timothy “Tim” Thibodeaux (Belinda) of New Iberia; sister-in-law Wilda Thibodeaux of Atlanta; and brother-in-law Curtis “Boy” Vice of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Joseph “L.J.” Thibodeaux; mother, Eunice Thibodeaux; two sons Chris Thibodeaux and Brian Fussell; brother Kenneth Thibodeaux; and two sisters Edith “Terry” Theresa Vice and Charlene Collins.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Thibodeaux Jr., Tim Thibodeaux, Louis Thibodeaux, Curtis Vice, Kurt Riggs and Chris Hudson.
Honorary pallbearers include Harold Davis, Walter Elmer, Nick Bienvenu and Keith Broussard.
