A Mass of Christian burial was held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for the immediate family of Wayne Francis Cestia, 75, who passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at his residence. Interment followed in the Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry was the celebrant.
A private visitation was from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the church on Thursday. A eulogy was given by Burt Cestia.
Wayne dearly loved Goldie, his wife of 51 years and enjoyed afternoons with her on the porch visiting with family and friends. He was committed to his children Shelli and Boo. As they grew up, he taught them everything that he knew and always supported them in each one of their endeavors.
As years passed, he lovingly welcomed nine grandchildren into his life, seeing them all as beacons of light. They called him Pops and he was proud of each one of them, rarely missing an event or athletic game.
Wayne was an avid sportsman, enjoying all types of hunting and fishing. He had a passion for his hunting dogs, participating in competitive field trials and always loving each dog as a true companion and loyal friend.
Wayne enjoyed many close friendships and was always there for those around him. He will be warmly remembered by many young men and women as their mentor. He was a role model for any man on how to be a husband, dad, grandfather, mentor and friend fashioned in Christ. He will be missed but his legacy will live on in all of the lives that he touched.
He is survived by his wife, Goldie Bujard Cestia, of New Iberia; son Wayne Bujard (Shelley) Cestia of Lafayette; daughter Shelli Cestia (Travis) Helms of New Iberia; nine grandchildren, Blair Cestia, Zach Cestia, Mia Cestia, Clay Cestia, Caleb Helms, Jonah Helms, Elijah Helms, Ruth Helms and Jacob Helms;and two sisters, Donna Cestia Aucoin of New Iberia and Cheri Cestia (Bill) Brownlee of Opelousas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Cestia; mother, Hazel Oubre Cestia; and infant daughter Marie Francine Cestia.
Pallbearers were family members.
For the kindness and compassion, the family wishes to thank Dr. Moses Kitakule and the ICU staff at Iberia Medical Center, Dr. Ashton Reed and the staff at Louisiana Extended Care LTAC and Heart of Hospice.
Please visit www.pellerinfuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute in Wayne’s honor.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Catholic High School, 1301 DeLaSalle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560, or Heart of Hospice, 1100 Bertrand Drive, Sutie A, Lafayette, LA 70501, heartofhospice.net.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, was in charge of the arrangements.