Warren Smothers

A home-going celebration of Life for Mr. Warren Joseph Smothers, 76, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Bishop Darren Sophus Sr., officiating.
He will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 surge, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
Warren Joseph Smothers was born to the late Norris and Rena Mae Smothers on March 22, 1945, in Abbeville and raised in New Iberia. Later, he moved to Houston, Texas, where he became a lifelong resident. He was known and loved by many during his lifetime in Houston, accomplishing many goals. On Aug. 6, 1973, he married Evelyn Hickman, the love of his life. Born to this union was a baby girl, Lynnette Smothers. He worked at Greif Brothers Inc. for 25 years, retired from there and went into his own business of janitorial service. He owned and managed Enterprise Janitorial Services for 30 years. Warren had another great desire. He formed a baseball team named “Mixed Breed.” Warren played with his team, and he also managed and coached his team. He loved all of his grandchildren from the youngest to the oldest. His pride and joy were his granddaughter Mychael and grandson Aiden who he affectionately called “Babygirl” and “Babyboy.” Warren’s other passions consisted of working in his flower garden along with other yard work. He was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He lived his life filled with love for his family, loved ones and friends. He left this earthly life after a prolonged illness on Aug. 8, 2021, at 2:34 p.m., at his home.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Rena Mae Smothers; one son, Willfred Smothers; six brothers, Joseph, David, Clifton, Dalton, Clarence and Wallace Smothers; one sister, Rosa Mae Vallian; special nephew Wilbert Boutte; special cousin Maria D. Wilson; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Smothers of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Cassandra Allen of New Iberia and Lynnette Smothers Jones (Marcus Jones) of Houston, Texas; one son, Warren Smothers Jr. (Pamela Smothers) of St. Martinville; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Smothers of New Iberia; one adopted daughter, Latoya Scott of Houston, Texas; goddaughter Cynthia Smothers-Green of New Iberia; two sisters-in-law, Pearl Smothers of Sacramento, California, and Ann Hickman of Houston, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Norman Hickman of Houston, Texas, and Allen Vallian of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Active pallbearers are Quinton Smothers, Donald Ray Smothers, Michael Broussard, Randy Pitre, Jeremy Oliver and Terrance Curley.
Honorary pallbearers are Roderick Phillips, Russell Smothers, Alton Smothers, Kayvon Harris, Quindale Smothers, Gary Arceneaux and Terrance Vallot.
