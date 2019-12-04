Warren P. Guillotte Sr., age 90, passed away peacefully at Pelican Pointe Nursing Home in Maurice, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
A native of Franklin and a resident of New Iberia since 1959, Mr. Guillotte was active in many endeavors during his lifetime. He was a loving, adored and giving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Guillotte was the owner of G&G Oilfield Equipment Rental Inc., co-owner of Fred-Gui Inc., sugarcane farmer, oilfield diesel mechanic, worked rig construction and held his CDL.
Mr. Guillotte was a member and Past President of the Creole Gourmet Men’s Cooking Club, member and past commodore of the New Iberia Boat Club, member and on the Board of Directors for 24 years for the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Association and was Mr. Iberia in 1985.
Mr. Guillotte designed and constructed his motor home freightliner “My Way” in which he and his wife, Dolores traveled very often. He was a great conversationalist with family and friends, never knowing a stranger, and Warren always lent a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Dolores Guillotte; parents, Louis Guillotte Sr. and Ella Ardeneaux Guillotte; sister, Margie Stephenson; brothers, Charles, Louis Jr., Horton and Joe Guillotte; and his eldest daughter Deborah G Belvin and grandson Regan W Belvin.
Surviving family include his son, Warren P Guillotte Jr. and wife Becky Guillotte; daughter, Rachel G. Peltier, husband Wayne P. Peltier and daughter, Regina (Regi) LeBlanc and her husband Irving (Buddy) LeBlanc; grandchildren, Hayley Guillotte, Rhett Peltier, Larae Lucas, Blake LeBlanc, Lindsay Vella and Dustin Guillotte; and great-grandchildren, Madison Lucas, Emily Belvin, Avery Belvin, Audry Belvin, Aurora LeBlanc, Adley Vella, Mason Vella and Ellie Guillotte.
Cemetery services will be held at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in which both urns of Mr. Warren Guillotte and his late wife Dolores Guillotte will be laid in their final resting place together.
The family sends it deepest thanks and appreciation to Pelican Pointe Nursing Home and Grace Hospice for the exceptional care in the past several months for Mr Guillotte.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation made payable to Safehaven Animal Shelter, Acadiana Animal Aid,
Lafayette Animal Shelter or Iberia Animal Shelter and send to the family in honor of Warren and Dolores Guillotte as they were avid animal lovers.
