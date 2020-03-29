A private graveside service will be conducted for the immediate family of Wanda “Mae Mae” Hypolite, 87, at Mt. Olive No. 1 Baptist Church Cemetery in Freetown with Minster Eric Fondal, officiant.
A native of Freetown and a resident of New Iberia, Ms. Wanda departed this life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family and friends.
Funeral services are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.