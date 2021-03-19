ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Walter T. Bonnie Jr., 77, who passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 7 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Abelardo Gabriel, SVD, will officiate at the funeral Mass. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Walter T. Bonnie was born in St. Martinville on December 24, 1943. He was a proud member of the 82nd Army Airborne Rangers and served three tours in the Vietnam War. He received the Vietnam Service Award, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Award.
Walter was a loving father to his children in whom he instilled core values of honor and integrity, personal responsibility, and the thirst for knowledge. He was known as a family man and always emphasized family unity and love. He was a mentor to many and taught catechism at St. Edward’s Catholic church for many years.
He enjoyed keeping up with politics, current events and football, but most of all he loved music. Rhythm and Blues was his favorite. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and telling stories of his lifetime.
He is survived by his former wife, Mary Johnson; sons Walter Frazier, Kevin Johnson (Holly) and Jeramie Bonnie; daughters Shawanna Johnson, LaTasha McCoy (Duke) and Ta’Keisha Bonnie (Jermaine); special daughters Latricia Johnson and Darlene Johnson; grandchildren Javin Derouen, Jermaine Johnson Sr., SeQuoya Johnson, Christopher Broussard, Kiya Johnson, Chaniya Broussard, Kevin Johnson Jr., Chelsey Bonnie, Jeramie Bonnie Jr., Jayden Jenkins, Jasmin Bonnie, Autumn Bonnie, Sanaa Johnson, Jhylon Bonnie and Skyler Johnson; six great-grandchildren; godchild Andre Dozier; eight sisters, Linda Lewis, Carolyn Wiltz, Audrey Stone (Ray), Gail Wiltz, Cynthia Boyo (Fred), Patricia Wiltz, Lois Batiste and Donna Barras (Dwight); and brother Terry L. Bonnie (Lilburn).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Bonnie Sr. and Louise Johnson; and brothers Gralie Wiltz, Leroy Wiltz, Nelson Bonnie, Herbert Bonnie and Charles Wiltz.
Pallbearers will be Walter Frazier, Jeramie Bonnie Sr., Kevin Johnson Sr., Duke McCoy, Jermaine Jenkins and Ron Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Broussard, Jermaine Johnson, Andre Dozier, Kevin Johnson Jr., Jayden Jenkins, Jeramie Bonnie Jr. and Javin Derouen.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.