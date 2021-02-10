Walter Narcisse

Walter “Baby Joe” Narcisse, 77, of Pooler, Georgia, and formerly of St. Martinville, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Walter was born on September 4, 1943, to the late Paul and Agnes (Wiltz) Narcisse. He was joined in Holy Matrimony to Mary C. Lewis and they had three children.
Walter, known as “Baby Joe” to many family and friends, enjoyed playing cards, dominos and landscaping in his own yard and the church yard. He also enjoyed watching his wrestling, westerns and game shows, listening to his blues on his record player and being a Virgo. He was a lifelong member of Notre Dame Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Ed Young Senior Center in Port Wentworth, Georgia.
He is survived by his daughter Sandra Narcisse of Pooler, Georgia; son Walter Patrick (Sharone) Narcisse of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Dominic and D’Ashanti Jones of Pooler, Georgia, Ashton Raymond of St. Martinville and Kason Narcisse of Houston, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Agnes (Wiltz) Narcisse; his beloved wife, Mary C. (Lewis) Narcisse; son Justin Narcisse; four brothers, Paul Narcisse Jr., Warren Narcisse Sr., Wallace Narcisse and Wonest Narcisse; and one sister Margaret Payne.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
