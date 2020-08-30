A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia for Walter “Dub” LaBauve, 78 who passed away on August 27, 2020.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Rev. William Blanda will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Dub was born on January 30, 1942, to the late Harold Anthony LaBauve and Helen Abney LaBauve. After graduating from New Iberia Senior High School, Dub served in the US Air Force as a flight mechanic and was stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. After discharge, he returned to New Iberia and attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL-Lafayette), graduating with a degree in Finance and Business Administration. He worked for the State of Louisiana as a bank examiner for many years before joining his father in the family business, LaBauve’s Bicycle Store. Also during that time, he worked as a bank consultant for New Iberia Bank/Regions Bank. At the time of his passing, he was consulting for Community First Bank. Dub loved cars, especially Corvettes, and bought his first one in his early twenties. He was an avid collector and enjoyed watching the Tigers play.
Dub is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bonnie Richard LaBauve; daughter, Shauna LaBauve Voorhies and her husband Neil of Katy, Texas; son, Walter David LaBauve II and his wife Rosie of Lafayette; four grandsons, Grant Peterson, Austin Peterson, Connor Voorhies and David LaBauve; two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Peterson and Bennett Peterson; sister, Billie Champagne; and brother, Tony LaBauve, as well as numerous brothers-in law and sisters-in law and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Anthony LaBauve and Helen Abney LaBauve; his sister Sue LaBauve Romero and grandson, Garrett Ashton Peterson.
Pallbearers will be Walter LaBauve II, Grant Peterson, Austin Peterson, Neil Voorhies, Tony LaBauve, Matthew LaBauve and David Romero.
Honorary pallbearers include Christopher LaBauve, Connor Voorhies and Chris Bradberry.
To view on-line obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.