LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia for Walter Joseph Collins, 101, who passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at his home in Grand Marais. Entombment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville. Rev. Randy Courville will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A Rosary, led by Rev. Randy Courville, will be prayed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
A resident of Grand Marais, Walter Joseph Collins was born on December 8, 1919, to the late Gilbert Collins and Amelia Joseph Collins, and was a retired truck driver with McDermott. He was a member of Holy Name Society and St. Nicholas Catholic Church. He raised pigs and loved having boucheries. An avid baseball fan, his favorite team was the Atlanta Braves. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening, Zydeco dancing and watching old cowboy movies. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Mr. Collins is survived by a son, Alton Collins (Betty); four daughters, Mildred Trujillo of Patterson, Catherine Joseph (companion Glen Vallot) of New Iberia, Lavergne Boutte (Terry Boutte Sr.) of Jeanerette and Sarah Guidry of New Iberia; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louella Collins; two children, Marjorie O’Campo and Richard Collins; siblings Harry Collins, Felix Lopez, Corrine Boutte, Frances Olivier and Alma Boutte; a daughter-in-law Gail Smith; and two sons-in-law Michel Joseph and Miguel Trujillo.
Pallbearers will be Albert Collins, Toby Collins, Miguel Trujillo, Jason Collins, Terry Boutte, Jorge O’Campo, Chris Boutte and Mitch Joseph.
Honorary pallbearers are Alton Collins, Corey Collins, Terry Boutte Sr., Felton Olivier, Kermit Frilot, Gerald Boutte, Jorge O’Campo Sr., Glen Vallot, Arnold Boutte and Russell Collins.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Stephen Boudreaux, Acadian Home Health, and his sitters Beatrice Joseph and Lorraine Guillory for extraordinary care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.