A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church for Walter John Guyote. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday from 8 a.m. until the service time.
Walter John Guyote was a native of Adeline and a lifelong resident of New Iberia. He was a parishioner of Nativity of Our Lady in New Iberia and most recently at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Johns Creek, Georgia. Mr. Guyote was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus since 1946, where he obtained the status of Fourth Degree Knight for many years. He remained a devout and practicing Catholic his entire life. He has lived in Georgia the past few years where he continued to be active in the Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening and truly was a farmer at heart. He cherished his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was proud of the various accomplishments of each.
Mr. Guyote served in the Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater where he was a Machinist, First Class from 1944-1946 on the USS LSM 340. He was part of the Philippine Liberation Force and upon being honorably discharged, he returned home to Jeanerette. His family and friends were a vital part of his life and he enjoyed gatherings where good food and great conversations were the main event!
Every summer, he would gather his family together in the family station wagon and take weeks long cross country trips which created amazing memories for all of his children. Few things gave him more pleasure than sharing a hamper of boiled crabs with family and friends at Cypremort Point.
Survivors include four sons, Martin Guyote and his wife Geraldine of Melrose, Massachusetts, Phillip Guyote of Orlando, Florida, Walter P. Guyote and his wife Wendy of New Iberia and Charles Guyote and his wife Patti of Scott; three daughters, Melissa Minvielle and her husband Steven of Morgan City, Mary Robichaux and her husband Rory of Roswell, Georgia, and Michelle Potts and her husband Dennis of Johns Creek, Georgia; eleven grandchildren, Meaghann Galdos and her husband Michael of Bedford, Massachusetts, Maura De La Cruz and her husband Marco of Woburn, Massachusetts, Laura Orlando and her husband Jason of Houston, Texas, Caroline Minvielle-Alonso and her spouse Esthefania of New Iberia, Scott Robichaux and his wife Mary Sue of Savannah, Georgia, Chad Robichaux and his fiancée Megan of Decatur, Georgia, Zack Dunda and his wife Laura of Duluth, Georgia, John Guyote of Lafayette, Nicole Guyote of New Iberia, Erin Goudeau and her husband Geoffrey of Lafayette and Stephanie Palacio and her husband Jimmy of Lafayette; eight great-grandchildrenBradley Orlando, Serena Strong, Emma Fitzgerald, Davin Galdos, Avery Whitbeck, Simone Galdos, Claire Robichaux and Sarah Dunda; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcelous Joseph Guyote and Lucille Freyou Guyote; seven siblingsMrs. Foster Stansbury, Mrs. Raul Pitre, Mrs. Freddie Simoneaux, Mrs. Tacitus Morvant, Millard Guillot, A.J. Guillot and Lawless Guillot; and his former wife, Geraldine Kern Guyote.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Childrens’ Hospital as this was a charity supported by Mr. Guyote throughout his life.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.