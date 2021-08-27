JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be held for Mr. Walter Joseph Bourque Sr., 95, on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Faith Cathedral World Outreach with Bishop Drew Rousse Officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at Faith Cathedral World Outreach.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Bourque passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Mr. Bourque proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was employed by Jeanerette Sugar Company for 35 years. During his free time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing and carpentry work. He assisted in building many of the homes in the Jeanerette area. Mr. Walter was a devoted family man, selfless and faithful, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his four sons, Walter Bourque Jr. (Laurie), Darryl Bourque Sr. (Susan), Leland Bourque and Travis Bourque; brother Lester Bourque (Shirley); grandchildren Lori Louviere, Clyde LeBlanc, Jeffrey LeBlanc, Rodney LeBlanc, Jennifer LeBlanc, Michael Bourque, Michelle Guilbeau, Christopher Gaspard, Lacey Gaspard, Amy Guidry, Darryl Bourque Jr., Ryan Bourque, Shawn Bourque, Joshua Bourque, Janet Bourque, Dustin Bourque, Ashley Bourque, Shantelle Miller, Misty Duhon, James Duhon and Bryan Place; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Laura Mae Verret Bourque; parents, Jean and Ada Desormeaux Bourque; three daughters, Dardanella Bourque, Verona LeBlanc and Cynthia Place; daughters-in-law Nancy Bourque and Linda Roger; brothers and sisters Alida B. Touchet, Ozette Bourque, Ovick Bourque, Eddie Bourque, Ella B. Derouen, Evelyn B. Derise, Oscar Bourque and Ozita Bourque; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler Louviere and Ethan Jude Dempsey.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Darryl Bourque Jr., Jeffrey LeBlanc, Rodney LeBlanc, Ryan Bourque, Shawn Bourque and James Duhon. Honorary pallbearers will be Darryl Bourque Sr., Walter Bourque Jr., Leland Bourque, Travis Bourque, Clyde LeBlanc, Michael Bourque, Chris Gaspard, Joshua Bourque, Dustin Bourque and Bryan Place.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana nurses and staff for all of their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank Dr. Carl Ditch for all the many years of care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Bourque’s honor to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnson St. Lafayette, LA. 70503.
