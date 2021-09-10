Wallace Broussard

Funeral services will be conducted for Wallace P. Broussard Sr., 73, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemell Drive with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem., Celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m.
A native of Lafayette and a resident of New Iberia, Wallace was born to the union of the late Alton Broussard and the late Mable Benoit Broussard. After a brief illness, he departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Wallace found Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Delcambre. He was a faithful member of the church.
Wallace attended the public schools in Iberia Parish. After many years of dedicated service, he retired from Murphy Oilfield Company.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Carol Guillory Broussard and daughter LaShawna Marie Broussard, both of New Iberia; son Wallace P. Broussard Jr., of Houston, Texas; sister Gloria A. Broussard; two brothers, Dr. J. Felton Broussard and Henry P. Broussard, all of New Iberia; three aunts, Margie D. Provost, Exzelta D. Watson and Dora D. DeRouen, all of Port Arthur, Texas; one sister-in-law, Wanda Guillory Gregoire; and one brother-in-law, Ernest Guillory.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Shannon Marie Broussard; sister Velma Lee Broussard Hill; maternal grandparents, John Benoit Sr. and Andrea Antoine Walker; paternal grandparents, Frank Broussard Sr., and Alzena Brooks; father-in-law, Ernest Guillory Sr.; mother-in-law, Ophelia George Guillory; sisters-in-law Ellen Guillory Harris, Yvonne Guillory Thomas and JoAnne Guillory Corsey; brothers-in-law Earl Guillory and Robert Lee Hill; godparents Angel Benoit S0.r and Hilda Brooks Charles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving as active pallbearers are Eugene Benoit, Joseph Walker Jr., Donald Ray Williams, Edward George, Joseph George Jr., Hector Pulles Jr. and Joseph Walker.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.