A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Von Stevens Conway Sr., 63, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Min. Francis L. Davis, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia, with Military Honors.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Von Stevens Conway Sr. was born on February 9, 1956, to the late John Conway Sr. and Genevieve Conway. A native of New Iberia, he passed peacefully in his home at 1:27 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Terri Boykin Conway of Mobile, Alabama; three daughters, Feleccia Conway (Roderick) Turner and Fagen Morton (Kerry) Jones, both of Dallas, Texas, and Fatima Morton Washington of Mobile, Alabama; two sons, Rev. Donovan Davis of New Iberia and Von Stevens Conway Jr. of Mobile, Alabama; three stepdaughters, Shellessa (Shanton) Collins, LaShay (Cameron) Mitchell and Marie (Terrence) Debose, all of Mobile, Alabama; one stepson, Monyeh (Jeanetta) Boykin of Montgomery, Alabama; two brothers, Keith (Detra) Conway Sr. and Kerry (Kendra) Conway, both of New Iberia; two devoted aunts, Rose Mary V. Anthony and Katherine C. Boudreaux, both of New Iberia; one special nephew, Keith Conway Jr. of New Iberia; twenty-one grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Conway Sr. and Genevieve Conway; brother Rev. John Conway Sr.; and stepson David Boykin.
