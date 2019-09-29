Funeral services are pending for Mr. Von Conway, Sr. 63, a resident of New Iberia.. He died at 1:27 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at his residence.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
