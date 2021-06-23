A home-going celebration of life will be held for Pastor Vivian Marie D. Mitchell, 72, the former Vivian Marie Delahoussaye, at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Minister Lance Mitchell officiating. She will await the resurrection in Saint Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Vivian Delahoussaye Mitchell, affectionately known as “Bugzy,” was born on May 16, 1949, to the union of the late Eulis Delahoussaye and the late Leola Stokes Delahoussaye. Vivian passed away quietly while in the presence of family and friends at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette on June 15, 2021.
Bugzy was a member of the Lil Brooklyn Community and was a graduate of Jonas Henderson High School Class of 1967 where she was a majorette. While at Jonas Henderson High School, she met and married Willie Mitchell Jr. in August of 1968, with whom she shared a marriage for 45 years until his death.
Vivian was a quiet, kind and caring person who opened her home to several people and was a self-employed cosmetologist for many years. She enjoyed online shopping, was particular about her meals and had a love for healthy eating and organic food. Kobe Japan vegetables were her favorite.
Vivian and her husband, Willie, moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and attended Rhema Bible College where they were ordained as pastors. Along with her husband, they founded The Bible Training Center. They were also the owners of Willie’s Tops and Tops and Compassion Community Services.
Vivian and Willie were the parents of six children, Monique S. Mitchell Young of Powder Springs, Georgia, Jeanne V. Mitchell Lopez (David), Willie Mitchell III (Melissa), Dominic G. Mitchell and Joshua J. Mitchell, all of New Iberia, and Rachel Mitchell of Lafayette. They shared together eleven grandchildren, Kristin, Ashley, Jade, Jewell, Grant, Layla, Ashton, Chief, Gianni, Alanni and Zaria; two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Michael; three siblings, Eulis “Skippy” Delahoussaye, Randy John Delahoussaye and Donald Wayne Delahoussaye (Mary) all of New Iberia; nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends who loved her and will cherish her precious memories.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Mitchell Jr.; parents, Eulis Delahoussaye and Leola Stokes Delahoussaye; brothers Paul “Polo” Delahoussaye and Harvey “Jackson” Delahoussaye; sister Vanessa Delahoussaye Bowles; and a nephew, Harvey “Bugaloo” Delahoussaye.
Active pallbearers will be Jared Jefferson, Malik Delahoussaye, Grant Mitchell, Rajiv Delahoussaye, Eric Perry, Steven Hill Jr. and Treyvein Hill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Delahoussaye, Alton Jefferson, Christopher Delahoussaye Sr., Cormick “Tazz” Mitchell, Raymond Delahoussaye, Keith Bowles, Eric Delahoussaye, Albert Placide III, Leo Howington, Richmond Batiste Jr. and Lil Brooklyn Community.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.