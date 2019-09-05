Vivian Grabert Giroir, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Giroir was born on February 18, 1931, in Raceland. She has resided in both New Iberia and Houma most of her life.
She was a homemaker, a caretaker, an amazing cook, a grandmother, a mother-in-law and a stepmother and she excelled at every single one of them. Her family never doubting her love and knowing she adored them no matter what. Never having worked outside the home, the work she did to bring joy to her family preparing meals, shopping or just being there when they got off the school bus was enough for her, and for them. She will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Giroir was the daughter of late Harris Joseph Grabert Sr. and Edna Marie Grabert of Raceland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Everett Talbot Giroir Sr.; son Everett Talbot Giroir Jr.; and siblings Lindsey Grabert Sr., Zona Darcey, Violet Dupre, Annabell Pelegrin, Bell Labit, Lionel Grabert, Florence Brunet, Floyd Grabert and Harris Grabert.
Survivors include her friend Mr. Ollie Willams; daughter Carole Ann Hasty and husband, Michael, of Wilmington, North Carolina; her sister Pearl Moss of Houma; her daughter-in-law Elizabeth Thibodeaux and husband, Michael, of New Iberia; her granddaughters Sydney Jo LeBlanc and husband, Jed, Lanie McCroskey and husband, Sam and Mary Courtney Dugas and husband, Taylor, all of New Iberia; and her great-grandchildren Joseph LeBlanc, Elizabeth Katherine LeBlanc, Lucy LeBlanc, Patrick McCroskey and Thomas McCroskey. She was cherished deeply by all.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ellen Mullen and Dr. Timothy Viator and their staff for their care over the years. They would also like to thank Ben Baudoin and Maghon Thomas of Acadian Ambulance, IMC staff- Dr. Mark McInnis, David Detwiler, Emily Begnaud, Riley Gonsoulin, and all of IMC’s ER and Stu lab staff. Also Dr. Paul Gulotta, ICU charge nurse Kerrill James, OLOL Heart Hospital staff- Dr. DJ Daly, Dr. Eric Thomasee, and ICU nurses Timothy, Brittany and Brett we are so appreciative. The family is also forever grateful to Fr. Garrett Savoie and Fr. Korey Lavergne for their support and prayers.
Mrs. Giroir’s wishes were to donate her body to Tulane Medical Center therefore a memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Korey Lavergne and Deacon Durk Viator officiating. There will be a celebration of life for friends and family afterwards at the home of granddaughter Sydney Jo LeBlanc.