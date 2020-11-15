A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Virginia “Sue” Inzerella, 90, who passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m. Thursday.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Inzerella was born on September 27, 1930, in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Emare and Laurence Peltier Arceneaux.
She taught kindergarten for several years at ABC Kindergarten. She was a devout Catholic whose faith and family were the most important things in her life. Mrs. Inzerella served as teacher and CCD Coordinator for Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia. In 1970, she was awarded The Benemerenti Medal, which is awarded by the Pope to members of the clergy and laity for service to the Catholic Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her son Gregory (Rachel) Inzerella of New Iberia; daughter Deborah “Debbie” (Daniel “Turk”) Inzerella Breaux of New Iberia; three grandchildren, Michelle I. (Terry) Keenan, Jed (Anna Claire) Inzerella and Todd M. (Brandi V.) Breaux; six great-grandchildren, Abigail Inzerella, Coleman Inzerella, Gavin Keenan, Grayson Keenan, Marie Breaux and Luke Breaux.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John “Johnny” Inzerella; brother Russell Arceneaux; and a sister, Irene Kennedy.
Pallbearers are Daniel “Turk” Breaux, Todd Breaux, Jed Inzerella, Coleman Inzerella, Gavin Keenan and Grayson Keenan.
The Inzerella family would like to extend a thanks of gratitude to Dr. Carl Ditch and his staff, Hospice of Acadiana and her caregivers Clara and Anna.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.