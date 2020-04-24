Virginia Landry

LOREAUVILLE — A private graveside service will be held for Virginia Rose Verret Landry, 80, on Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Mausoleum with Fr. Barry Crochet officiating. Family and friends can stream the service at approximately 11 a.m. by visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/VirginiaLandry/
Virginia was a native of Lafayette and lifelong resident of Loreauville. She was born to Willie and Lucille Verret on January 22, 1940. After the passing of her mother at the age of six she moved to Loreauville and was raised by her uncle and aunt, Lezin and Marie Rodrigue near Lake Dauterive. She passed away at her residence on April 23, 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker and a hard worker who cooked breakfast and lunch for the farm workers over the years prior to retirement. She enjoyed making crafts and was known to whip up an outfit or costume at the drop of a hat. She was a devoted wife and mother and was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Melvin Landry Sr.; her children Vin Landry and wife Tammie, Hubert Landry and wife Pam, Belinda Phillips and husband Richard and Kathleen Corley and husband Paul; her grandchildren Wallace Landry, Ericka Hoffpauir, Hubert Landry Jr., Brittnie Landry, Whitney Marcantel, Morgan Jenkins, Kamryn Bourque, Richard Phillips, Spencer Williams and Kristen Lasseigne; as well as eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Shirley Frederick and Goldie Mays; brothers Beauregard Verret and Don Verret; and sisters-in-law Elise Verret, Pat Verret, Ondina Louviere and Velma Thibodeaux; and brother-in-law Leo Frederick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Lucille Verret; her aunt and uncle, Lezin and Marie Rodrigue; her brothers Willie Verret Jr., Roy Verret, Robert Verret and Widley Louviere; sister Helen Melancon; mother-in-law Leona Landry; and sister-in-law Genevieve “Jenny” Verret.
The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Oncology department and Hospice of Acadiana for the wonderful care she received. We would also like to thank her caregivers, LaMonica Darnell and Shamberly Caesar for the outstanding care, compassion and dignity they showed her during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Landry’s honor to Hospice of Acadiana at https://hospiceacadiana.com/.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.