A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Victoria W. Roman, 74, the former Victoria Williams, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. Eric Fondal Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friend will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
“Chicken,” as she was known, was a resident of New Iberia. She passed at 4:23 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
She leaves to cherish her memory four daughters, Cynthia Burgess (Keith), Deedra Sheppard (Kim) and Rachelle Gabriel (Colton), all of New Iberia, and Stacy Gabriel (James) of Sorrell; two sons, William Bell (Yolanda) of Humble, Texas, and Junius Lee Roman III (Yolanda) of New Iberia; one brother, James Williams (Josie) of New Iberia; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; bonus children Earl Williams (Sheila), Joseph, Kelvin and Michael Richard, Chiquita Bell (Client) and Jahzarie Johnson; caregivers Jeanette Sam, Arthur Fisher and David “Smitty” Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, John “Joe” Bell and Junius L. Roman Sr.; her parents Joseph Williams and Victoria Broussard Williams; two brothers, Clement Williams and Edward Douglas Williams; three sisters, Thelma Lee Doucet, Gloria Williams and Marguerite Nixon; and four grandchildren, Joseph Burgess, Lakeisha Bell, Katlynn Bell and Jorden Bell.
Active pallbearers are Courtney Bell, Kaleb Burgess, Nathaniel Broussard, Andrew Bell, Clarence Jones, Mactorie Doucet and Demetrius Crachain.
Honorary pallbearers are William Bell Sr., Junius L. Roman III, James Williams, Earl Williams, Keith Burgess Sr., Kim Sheppard, James Gabriel Sr., Joseph Richard, Colton Gabriel, Clint Victorian, Dequincy Bell, LaDarrian Bell, Keith Burgess Jr., William Bell Jr., Kelvin Richard and Quincy Williams.