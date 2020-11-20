Victoria Charles

JEANERETTE — A home-going celebration will be held for Ms. Victoria “Vicky” Charles, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church. Rev. Terry Gray is the pastor and Rev. Kevin Jenkins will officiate.
She will await the resurrection at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday at the church 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
A resident of Houston and a native of Jeanerette, Victoria passed away at 7:34 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at HCA North Cypress Hospital in Cypress, Texas.
Victoria “Vicky” Charles, 77, was born on January 28, 1943, in Patoutville to the late Albert Charles Sr. and Leotha Bernard Charles. She heard the call and accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a very early age. She was baptized at the Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Joseph Clay Jr.
Vicky was very caring, humble with a happy spirit and loved to laugh with that beautiful smile. She loved having a good time and enjoyed life. She never met a stranger that she didn’t leave an impact on. She enjoyed baking pecan cakes and making pecan candy that she loved sharing with others.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Christine (Roosevelt) Johnson of Houston; and two sons, Christopher (Pamela) Charles of Shreveport and Creig (Kimberly) Charles Sr. of Dallas; eight grandchildren, Arielle Charles of Dallas, Texas, Krista and Julian Charles of Shreveport, Eudora Charles, Kiara and Creig Charles Jr. of Dallas and Ty’drayeon D. Johnson and Bre’Antae Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Desiah McZeal and Jerzey Jones of Houston; two sisters, Violet Charles Moncriffe and Mary Charles Castle of Jeanerette; one brother, Allen (Carolyn) Charles Sr. of New Iberia; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Charles Sr. and Leotha Bernard Charles; four sisters, Sarah C. Jenkins, Louise C. Gilliam, Josephine Litel and Mathilda C. Crofton; and five brothers, Phillip Charles, Albert Charles Jr., Alton Charles Sr., Joseph Charles and Morris Charles Sr.
Active pallbearers will be Larry Fontenette Sr., Carl Rener Sr., Darnell Charles, Dwayne McZeal, Ellis Castillo and Jajuan Moncriffe.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Charles, Creig Charles Sr., Roosevelt Johnson, Allen Charles Sr., Rogernick Harding, Charles Ray Moncriffe, Kirk Moncriffe, Ronagnick W. Castle Sr., Terrel R. Castle Sr., Wayne Johnson and Allen Bennett.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.