Victor J. Dural

COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Victor James “Dickey” Dural, 34, at 11 a.m on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Fr. Korey LaVergne will be the celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Mausoleum in Coteau.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 11:43 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was a 2004 graduate of Westgate High School and a 2011 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jessica Marie Williams Dural of New Iberia; his parents, Robert Johnson of Saint Martinville and Geneva Benoit of Coteau; one brother, John Dural Jr. of New Iberia; three sisters, Felecia Provost (David), Valencia Peter and Angela Johnson all of Houston, Texas; two godchildren, Hadley Jones and Harper Jones; mother-in-law Jennifer Mitchell; father-in-law Dalton Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Melrose Taylor Benoit and Adam Benoit.
Active Pallbearers are Quinn David, Victor Jones, Vincent Williams, Marcus Williams, John Dural Jr. and Adam Broussard.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dentrial Williams, Da’John Williams, Kenneth Broussard, Melvin Boutte Jr., Johnny Broussard Jr., Bryce Vital and JaQuam Mitchell.
