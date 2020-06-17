A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Victor G. Lamadrid, age 95, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia. The funeral will be conducted by Fr. Greg Daigle, a dear family friend. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Memorial Park in Jeanerette.
For the safety and well-being of all, please observe social distancing guidelines at all times.
A native of Coliseo, Matanzas, Cuba and resident of Baton Rouge, formerly of New Iberia, Mr. Lamadrid passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Mr. Lamadrid retired from Cajun Sugar Co-Op after more than 55 years of service as a chemist. He also worked at sugar mills in Puerto Rico and Cuba. As one of nine brothers and sisters, his love for family and love of life were instilled at an early age. His family was most important to him and he was happiest when surrounded by family. He was known as a prankster and acquired several nicknames throughout his life including “Mr. Glasses,” “Alley Cat,” “Action Man” and “PapaLama,” all lovingly endowed by his children, nieces, nephews and cousins at various family events.
He was an avid reader and always stayed up to date on current events reading the newspaper every day from cover to cover. He had a love for sports and was a huge supporter of LSU athletics.
He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Guadalupe Blasco Lamadrid of Baton Rouge; one daughter, Dr. Lupe Lamadrid; one son, Victor Lamadrid and wife Mandy of Bellaire, Texas; four grandsons, Victor Tomas Lamadrid, Jon Javier Lamadrid, Luis Curless Lamadrid and Rafael Blasco Lamadrid; one brother, Ernesto Lamadrid; and three sisters, Evangeline Villar, Elisa de Llanos and Elena Lamadrid.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eufrasio and Petra Martin Lamadrid; two brothers, Enrique Lamadrid and Eduardo Lamadrid; and two sisters, Emma Vitar and Eva Gabilondo.
Pallbearers will be Victor Lamadrid, J.G. Martinez, Brian Layman, Tomas Gutierrez, Pedro Vitar, Stephen Reed and Benjamin Morrison.
Mr. Lamadrid fled his homeland of Cuba in 1961, leaving behind all worldly belongings and his home to come to the United States. He then arranged for his pregnant wife to join him to start a new life in a free country. He was known for sharing his stories of fleeing the Cuban communist regime to anyone who would listen and never forgot to show great appreciation to his adopted home, becoming a U.S. citizen in 1976. His work ethic was unparalleled, in fact retiring at the age of 90. He would tell his children that when he left Cuba, the communists took everything, but they couldn’t take his education.
In his honor and to preserve his legacy and his passion for education and farming, the family asks that memorial gifts or donations be made in his name through the Louisiana State University College of Agriculture.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made online to honor Victor Lamadrid’s legacy. These gifts will support students within the LSU College of Agriculture School of Plant, Environmental and Soil Sciences (SPESS). Gifts may be made online at www.lsufoundation.org/victorlamadrid or via check. Checks may be made payable to the “LSU Foundation” and indicate “SPESS- Victor Lamadrid Memorial” in the memo line. Please mail checks to the below address:
LSU Foundation
3796 Nicholson Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Mr. Lamadrid’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com to share your memories and condolences with the family.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.