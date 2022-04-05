Victor A. Bernard Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Victor “Bill” A. Bernard Jr., 86, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9 a.m. until the service time at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of Arnaudville and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mr. Bernard passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on January 13, 1936, to the late V. A. Sr. and Emily Sonnier Bernard, Victor was one of six children. He was born and raised in the countryside in St. Landry Parish and grew up farming and raising cattle. Victor was a farmer at heart and his chores as a youth sparked a lifelong passion in him for cultivating his ever-changing garden in the backyard.
Victor (a.k.a. Bill) was a kind and caring man who enjoyed the simple things in life. After marrying the love of his life, Rutha Lee Dupre, They started a family and he became the first in his family line to graduate from college at Southwestern Louisiana Institute, presently ULL. He began a 33-year career as an elementary teacher in Iberia Parish, while also working part time as a librarian, which included driving the Bookmobile. Victor took great pride in providing a lasting education to the children of Iberia Parish.
He was a devout and faithful parishioner of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Victor and Ruth were founding members of the newly formed church parish. Victor was always a very active member of the parish from counting the collection, serving as a Eucharistic minister, usher, lector and Sacristan for over 20 years, as well as taking part in a weekly rosary group for decades. In addition, he had the honor of serving as a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Order at Nativity Church Parish.
Victor enjoyed many hobbies, including carpentry and woodworking. He was especially proud of his vegetable gardens and flower beds, from which he would share his abundant produce with friends and family. He would often clip flowers to present to his beloved Ruth. Victor was a good man, a loving husband, a dedicated father and an adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. He lived his life with four things in mind—faith, family, food and friends. He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Rutha Lee Dupre Bernard; children Linda Bernard, Angela B. Smith, Patty B. Rose, Brian K. Bernard, Vicki B. Smith (Johnny), Gay B. Duplechin (Sammy) and Blaise P. Bernard (Vanessa); brothers Ray Bernard and Claude Bernard; sister Marie Stoute (Jessie); sisters-in-law Rose Bernard and Ella Bernard; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Victor Sr. and Emily Sonnier Bernard; brothers Louis Bernard and Leo Wilson Bernard; and sisters-in-law Velma Bernard and Ronella Bernard.
Pallbearers will be Brian Bernard, Blaise Bernard, Chae Smith, Ryan Rose, Sammy Duplechin and Johnny Smith.
Honorary pallbearer will be Ricky Bellow.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Mark Charbonnet and his staff, especially nurses Melissa and Angelle and the staff of Heart of Hospice for their kindness, caring and support of Mr. Bernard.
To view the online obituary and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.