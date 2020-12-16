A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia for Vicki Dore Cuccia, 66, who passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, in Lafayette.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m. Friday.
Vicki was a native and lifelong resident of New Iberia and was employed with Haliburton for 42 years. She enjoyed cooking with Nekko, making memory books, playing her favorite game at the casino, “Mississippi Stud,” playing Bonko with “the girls” and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her fiance’ Russell Sandridge of New Iberia; two sons, Jason Short (Tyra) of New Iberia and Jared Cuccia; mother, Ella Mae Bott, of New Iberia; sister Jo Ella Dore Richardson (Michael) of Lafayette; brother James David Bott (Lainie) of Atlanta; and ten grandchildren, Nekko Cuccia, Jackson Cuccia, Ashlee Sandridge, Gabby Sandridge, Brandt Sandridge, Caitlyn Mauney, Bailey Delahoussaye, Precious Sandridge, Lizzie Espizona and Isabelle Espizona.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Dore; two brothers infant, Troy Dore and Rodney James Dore; stepfather, James L. Bott; and a grandson Mekel Espizona.
Pallbearers will be Warren Gachassin Jr., Mike Richardson, Jay Rebstock, Derrick Sandridge, Nick Kilchrist and Brian Geautreaux.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.