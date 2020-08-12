Veronica Lynn Polk-Duhon, 56, was granted her beautiful angel wings into Heaven peacefully at her home in Lafayette on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Veronica was the loving wife of Clarence Anthony Duhon and an exceptional mother to her three children, Brittney Polk (Opelousas), Christopher Polk (Pooler, Georgia) and Dominique Polk (Lafayette). Veronica Lynn’s final days were spent with loving family and special friends that she has adored throughout her life, which was filled with so many memorable moments.
The viewing will be hosted by Fletcher Funeral Home,609 W. Admiral Doyle Dr., New Iberia, LA 70560 on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 8 a.m., with the rosary at 9 a.m. A Catholic Mass will follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary (Lafayette) with a burial at St. Edward Cemetery (New Iberia).
Veronica Polk-Duhon was born January 29th, 1964, in New Iberia to Russell Polk Sr. and Bersia Anthony Polk. She spent her early years in the “city on the bayou” Morbihan, where she was surrounded by her loving Grandmother Audrey, cheerful loving siblings and a wide array of cousins and friends. They later moved to New Iberia, where she instantly obtained more friends due to that one of a kind personality and loving spirit.
She attended New Iberia Senior High School, where she played basketball and volleyball and was a proud alumni of NISH’s Class of 1982. She enjoyed softball and basketball, but her favorite of all was volleyball. She continued her education, beginning at USL, majoring in criminal justice, but did a pivot into what she had a passion for, which was caring for others. She obtained her Nursing degree from T. H Harris College. She devoted her life to her profession and was a caring, hospitable and gracious nurse and co-worker for 20 years. Throughout this terrible pandemic the world is experiencing, she managed to work with a smile and angelic devotion while providing care to her patients at University Hospital and Clinics. She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren, who brought so much joy to her, shopping at thrift stores and just enjoying life after some previous challenges she faced. Her passion for dancing and music, especially zydeco, brought joy to anyone who experienced it with her.
Veronica Lynn Duhon, is survived by two sisters, April Babin (Reginald ) of Tomball, Texas, Rosalind “Kay” Polk (Latonya) of Denton, Texas; two brothers, Russell Polk Jr. (Sherry) of New Iberia and Kendall Miles Polk (Kwanza) of Mansfield,Texas; mother in marriage Evelyn Fontenette (John Henry); three sisters-in-law, Nadine Arceneaux (Donald) of Lafayette, Leah Allison (John) of Atlanta and Adrienne Polk (Jeanerette) her beloved grandchildren, Madison Polk, Camden Polk, Kryslyn Polk, Jardyn Cormier and Jaxton Polk, nieces Tamica Carrier, Shayla Babin Tauriac (Bradley Tauriac), Kayah Barnes, Teresell Polk, Cecilee Polk, Brandon Deroun, Christine Tasha Alexander (Terry), Jessica Purdue and Roxanne Charles; nephews Reginald Babin (Andrea), Johnathan “Petey” Polk, Logan Tauriac, Carter Carrier Donovan Arceneaux, Trey Arceneaux, Kyle Fontenette, Blaine Alison, Jonathan Allison, as well as and an array of aunts, uncles and cousins who she loved very much.
Her great nephew Carter Carrier was her special guide dog, who would assist her in seeing the light, as well as her special niece, Tamica Carrier, who was at her beck and call at any time of the day or night.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her Godmother and honorary Aunt Wanda Raymond of New Iberia for her continuous love and support, Ava Raymond for her acts of kindness, as well as Courtney Cormier and Domonique Williams for their loving care.
Veronica’s life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.
Veronica Polk-Duhon was preceded in death by her loving parents, Russell and Bersia “Snubby” Polk, brothers Michael “Farley” Polk & Johnathan Polk, maternal grandparents, Audrey Gregoire Anthony & Nathan Anthony Paternal grandparents, Bonnie & Mable Polk. Special Aunts, Donna Faye Polk and Enola Gregoire.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Due to the CDC/local regulations, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.